West Ham and Ghana Striker, Andre Ayew told his team-mates to ‘shut up and go home’ after they were eliminated out of the Africa Cup of Nations by Cameroon on Thursday, February 2, 2017. The Black Stars were defeated 2 – 0 in the Semi- Final clash by the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon who are now in the Final competition game.

Speaking after their elimination from the tournament, the former Swansea star who is now Ghana’s joint top scorer in AFCON tournaments, said: ‘We have to be honest, Cameroon deserved the victory today, we didn’t do what we had to do. We are very disappointed, but there’s not much to say. We just need to shut up, go home, and prepare for the next two years.

However, it is now 35 years since Ghana won a title and will have to try again next two years to break the jinx.