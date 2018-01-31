SHAMED GLEE STAR ‘SUICIDE’ Mark Salling dead aged 35 – Glee actor ‘hanged himself’ in woods weeks before he was due to be jailed over 50,000 child abuse images

He died months after pleading guilty to possessing child abuse images, his lawyer confirmed

The actor, 35, who played Noah “Puck” Puckerman in the TV series, could have been dead for some time before his body was found near an LA baseball field, it has emerged.

His co-stars paid tribute to the fallen actor with Tim Davis, the show’s former vocal coordinator, tweeting: “Having compassion for #MarkSalling in no way minimises his crimes, nor does it minimise the pain and devastation of the victims of those crimes.”

He added: “I loved Mark and am sad when I consider the devastation of his parents.”

Jane Lynch, who played head cheer coach Sue Sylvester, said she would remember him as “the guy who made that really sweet video in the beginning of Glee when he was so happy to be a part of this group”.

In a haunting reminder that Salling is not the first Glee star to die at a young age, Matthew Morrison posted a photo of himself with Salling and Cory Monteith, who died in 2013.

