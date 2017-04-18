The couple got engaged in December after more than a year of dating

Serena Williams and fiancé Alexis Ohanian were all smiles Monday in a new photo.

The 35-year-old tennis pro shared a picture of the 33-year-old Reddit co-founder sweeping her off her feet during a trip to the beach.

“My only regret is not pointing my toe sorry coach Garry,” she captioned the snapshot for her 5.5 million Instagram followers.

Williams and Ohanian got engaged in December after the entrepreneur proposed in Rome at the restaurant where they first met. Williams announced the news in a poem in the Reddit “r/isaidyes” forum.

“At the same table we first met by chance this time he made it not by chance but by choice,” she wrote. “Down on one knee he said 4 words and r/isaidyes.”

Williams said at a press conference after her win at the 2017 Australian Open in January that it “feels good” to be engaged. She confessed, however, that she and Ohanian have yet to make wedding plans.

“I really haven’t thought about it too much,” she admitted. “I just keep saying, ‘February, I’ll start looking at the bigger picture of my life.’ But right now, I’m just so focused.”

“He’s incredibly — a really nice person,” the star gushed of her husband-to-be. “I think he definitely treats everyone the same, which is really cool to see. Really, really nice to see.”

Source: UPI