The Caretaker Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) , Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has said he could still contest the party’s presidential ticket despite Atiku’s defection.

Makarfi stated this in an interview published in the current edition of The Interview magazine, noting that Atiku had earlier left the PDP and had come back.

When asked about his interest to run, Makarfi said, “By the time I leave as a caretaker committee chairman on December 9 or 10, there will still be 10 months to the party primaries. By any law or the party’s guidelines, I’m not excluded.”

Makarfi also said in the interview that Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose’s declaration of interest in the party’s presidential ticket, “is uncalled for and unhealthy.”

“We are expecting a harvest of defections from the APC. Wait a bit and you will see the influx of people into the PDP,” he added.

Information.ng