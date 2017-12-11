See The 14-Year-Old Girl Set To Be Unveiled As Governor Of Abia State Today

Governor Joy Ezechikamnayo will today take over the reins of power in Abia State for 24 hours. The SS3 student and senior prefect of Intellectual Giants Christian Academy, Umuahia will be joined by members of her executive council drawn from all the LGAs of Abia State.

Born 18th March 2003, Joy Ezechikamnayo, is the first One Day Governor of Abia State and will be sworn in by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu today.

Governor Joy emerged as top performer after a rigorous essay competition that lasted over a week and she is currently attending a leadership retreat with members of her cabinet.

The 20 top performers in the essay competition were designated as follows:

1st position-Governor

2nd position – Deputy Governor

3rd position – SSG

17 others are Commissioners

It will be recalled that Abia State maintained top position in West Africa School Certificate Examinations for a consecutive 3 years leading to the emergence of the state as the number one state in Education in Nigeria.

National Helm