Security officials attached to Aso Rock Presidential Villa on Thursday night blocked National Assembly principal officers from gaining entrance to the complex.

The principal officers, who were at the Villa on the invitation of President Muhammadu Buhari for a dinner, were stopped at the Pilot gate.

A source at the State House told PREMIUM TIMES that “the NASS leadership led by the President of the Senate and Speaker of the House of Representatives arrived the Villa in a coaster bus some minutes after 8 p.m.”

“However, security agents at the gate insisted that they must all come down from the bus and they refused,” he said.

Our source said both parties stood their ground forcing the NASS team to turn back.

“They have all gone, but the Chief of Staff went to bring back the President of the Senate. He is meeting with Mr. President now,” he said.

The spokespersons to the principal officers declined comment on Thursday night. But a source close to one of the principal officers narrated that his principal was disappointed with the incident.

He said all the principal officers were invited to the dinner with the president, but were stopped at the gate.

The source confirmed that Mr. Saraki was now meeting with President Buhari, and that both men were expected to be joined by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

“The dinner with the principal officers has however been cancelled as they have all gone to their homes,” the source said.

When contacted, President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, confirmed that there was a misunderstanding of that nature, saying “the problem has been managed.”

