Security alert in Abuja, fleeing Boko Haram suspect arrested

A middle-aged man suspected to be one of the fleeing Boko Haram members in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has been arrested.

Security sources said the suspect was nabbed in Abuja, at about 4.30pm, yesterday. The suspect, who is currently in the custody of Nigerian Army, reportedly gave his name as Usman and was nabbed at Utako market, shortly after he arrived the premises “with a Qur’an and a chaplet on his neck while trying to lobby people in the market.”

A statement released by officials of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), said the suspected insurgent has, however, “confessed that there are so many of his colleagues out there in the city who are out to unleash mayhem.”

The officials called on the residents of the FCT and the AMAC residents especially to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement to AMAC Marshal and added that safety of lives and property of residents will be guaranteed. Handing over the suspect to the army, at Mabila Barracks, at the Berger Nisiwe, AMAC official, Kasimm Isyaku Chich, said they will assist conventional security agencies in the council.

A similar suspect was arrested in Lagos, on Monday, in Ikorodu, on the outskirts of the city.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratia disclosed this when he re-opened two major roadsclosed in the wake of Boko Haram activities in Borno State. Buratai said the fleeing insurgent was arrested last Saturday. At the weekend, also, the army invaded Camp Zero, in Sambisa, Borno state, the last Boko Haram stronghold leading to the dispersal of insurgents across the country.