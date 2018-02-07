The injured are mainly from the Marshal Hotel, and a few of the injured were in the city buildings. One hotel employee was rescued from the basement and three others remain missing, officials said.

At least 50 Japanese tourists were among the injured, a Hualien City police dispatcher said.

At least one bridge, badly damaged by the earthquake, has been partially reopened by police to traffic, Taiwan’s official news agency CNA said.

A 5.4 aftershock hit near Hualien City shortly after the larger earthquake, according to the USGS. There have been several other strong quakes in the area in the last few days.

Cellphone video from Hualien City shows a large building leaning at a dangerous angle as sirens are heard in the background. The video shows people gathering near the building and shining flashlights on windows.