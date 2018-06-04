As Nigerians and the World at large prepare for the forthcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, the Super Eagles kit produced by Nike, which sales commenced over the weekend, could have actually given the team more credence than the 2-1 loss to the England side during the pre-world cup friendly on Saturday.

Fans reportedly queued for hours outside Nike’s Oxford Street store in London on Friday, ahead of the friendly between Nigeria and England just to get their own shirts; about three million was said to have been overwhelmingly ordered for ahead of the sales.

Due to popular opinion, the Nigerian Super Eagles may not be the most favoured of the World Cup teams; however, various reports have shown that the record breaking jersey which was sold out at £64.95 was the best amongst that of the 32 participating teams.

Reports indicate that Nike paid the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) between $750,000 and $1million, for the rights of the jersey and the kits, although none of the NFF officials have confirmed this yet, while Nike raked in a whooping $100million just in less than thirty minutes of sales in London on Friday, aside the unofficial sales that had been ongoing in Nigeria.

Nigerian fans including non-Nigerians began queuing at about 6am, and by the time the store opened at 10am, the queue had grown so long that a number of systems had to be put in place by staff to allow customers enter the store.

The new Jersey has the iconic strip worn for the 1994 World Cup in the USA, the tournament in which Nigeria recorded their highest ever finish.

Nike have stated that the feathered pattern featured on the kit has been inspired by the Super Eagles, a reference to the first Nigerian team to have played in a World Cup final in 1994.

However, looking at the economic importance of the Super Eagles Kits, the “common sense” Senator, Ben Murray Bruce in a series of chat opined that, rather than contracting the services of a foreign firm to produce the jerseys, the NFF should have looked inwards by contracting the services of local manufacturers.

“@Nike doesn’t make jerseys at its base in Europe or America. They‘re generally made in Asia. Instead of Asia, make them in Aba. Nike could then market.

“Just imagine if those 3 million Nigerian Super Eagles jerseys were made by a firm in Aba rather than @Nike. Aba tailors have the capacity to produce them. We just lost an opportunity to infuse at least $100 million into the Nigerian economy and provide jobs for our youths.

“It is a win/win situation. If we persuaded @Nike to manufacture our team’s jerseys in Aba instead of Asia, we would all have benefited. Nike would make money from marketing; the Nigerian economy makes money from products made in Aba and our youths get jobs even if temporary”, the senator representing Bayelsa East constituency said.