Rivers State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the ploy of using Rivers State funds to assist Ayo Fayose, the outgoing Governor of Ekiti State in paying off the backlogs of civil servants’ six months salaries as dubious and unacceptable.
The party said that as much as it cares about the plight of the Ekiti State workers, but to use Rivers State funds to pay their salaries, while their own Governor, Nyesom Wike have refused to pay several months of salaries and pension owed its civil servants and pensioners, means “robbing Peter in order to pay Paul”.
The party noted that instead of Governor Fayose to use the said fund to pay the civil servants’ salaries as pleaded for during his last visit to Rivers State – when he commissioned some of the projects already commissioned by Rotimi Amaechi, as the then Governor of Rivers State -“he is busy sharing the funds to his lackeys, court jesters and political jobbers”.
“We are at a loss that Fayose who has been complaining of paucity of funds now has turned to Santa Claus distributing cash, rice, chicken in large sizes and other gifts to some selected Teachers, civil servants, traders to woo them to vote for his anointed candidate, forgotten that these teachers have been asking and pleading to some of the Elders in the state to help them beg Fayose to save them from starvation by paying their over six months salaries”, Ojukaye Flag Amachree, state chairman of the party said in a statement sent to The News Chronicle.
The party pleaded with the people of Ekiti not to be deceived by Fayose as the Rivers State’s money being misappropriated will be repaid immediately he leaves office no matter the odds.
Amachree used the opportunity to congratulate the party’s candidate, former Minister of Mines and Steel Development Dr. Kayode Fayemi in advance for the 14th July election and pleads with him to bring back the sanity and standard that Ekiti State and her people are known and noted with.
Also, He urged the people of Ekiti to vote right in order to turn the fortunes of Ekiti State and her people around.
Leave a Reply