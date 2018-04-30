It takes wisdom, work ethic, and ambition passed down from generation to generation to transform the bloodline into a powerful force.

We’ve listed down some of the richest families in the African continent:

The Sawiris Family

The Sawiris family is an Egyptian Coptic family that owns the Orascom conglomerate, spanning telecommunications, construction, tourism, industries and technology. Onsi Sawiris is the patriarchal head of the family whose net worth was estimated by Forbes to be at $1.2 billion as of 2017.

Various companies in the group are run by his three sons namely, Nassef Sawiris, Naguib Sawiris, (both ranked as Egypt’s top two richest people at estimated net worths of $5.6 billion and $3.9 billion respectively) and Samih Sawiris.

The Mohammed VI family

The King of Morocco,Mohammed VI,is the country’s leading businessman and banker. Along with his family, they hold the majority stakes in the Société Nationale d’Investissement (SNI), a holding company which was originally state-owned but was merged in 2013 with Omnium Nord Africain (ONA Group), to form a single holding company that was taken off the Casablanca Stock Exchange.

In 2015, Mohammed VI was estimated by Forbes magazine to be worth US$5.7 billion, and the Moroccan Royal Family has one of the largest fortunes in the world.

The Tinubu family

Bola Ahmed Tinubu popularly known as Jagaban is the patriarchal head of the Tinubu family. He is a Nigerian politician and former Lagos State Governor with an estimated net worth of $2.7 billion dollars.

He has been tagged the most successful politician in Lagos State. Tinubu owns a growing list of properties in Lagos and Abuja including his property on Banana Island. His son Jide Tinubupassed on recently at a London hospital following a cardiac arrest.

The Mansour family

Mohammed Mansour is the owner of the Mansour Group conglomerate, which holds the sole distribution rights in Egypt for Caterpillar equipment, GM vehicles and for the McDonald’s franchises and also generates the bulk of revenues from outside the country. Forbes ranks him as Egypt’s 3rd richest man with an estimated net worth of $2.7 billion.

His brothers, Youssef and Yasseen Mansour are also ranked among Egypt”s richest individuals with net worths of $1.8 billion and $1.1 billion respectively. They have exclusive rights for the Caterpillar sales in six African countries as well as Russia.

The Kenyatta family

The Kenyatta family is the family of Jomo Kenyatta, the first President of Kenya and a prominent independence leader. The family commands a lot of business control in the dairy, hospitality, media, and banking industries both in Kenya and abroad. His eldest son is the current president of the country

Some of the family’s notable investments include Brookside Dairy,the leading supplier of dairy products in Kenya, Heritage Hotels, and Mediamax Group. They also hold about 25% shares of the Commercial Bank of Africa (CBA). The family is headed by Ngina Kenyatta, the widow of the independence leader.

The Dangote family

Aliko Dangote comes from a prominent Nigerian business family. He is the great grand son of Alhaji Alhassan Dantata, the richest African at the time of his death in 1955.

Dangote is among the richest people on the African continent with his wealth estimated to be worth US$12.5 billion as of February 2017 by Forbes. He owns Dangote Group, a multi-trillion naira conglomerate which has interests in commodities and operates in Nigeria and other African countries, including Benin, Ethiopia, Senegal, Cameroon, Ghana, South Africa, Togo, Tanzania, and Zambia.

The Chandaria family

Kenyan-born Manu Chandaria is the chairman of Comcraft Group, a multinational industrial conglomerate with a presence in over 40 countries.

The company, initially owned by his father, started off as an aluminium ware firm before he took over from it and oversaw its immense growth in the Sub-Saharan region.In 2011,Forbes estimated Comcraft to be worth $2.5 billion.There is also the Chandaria Group which is run by his sons Darshan and Neer.The company is the largest producer of hygiene products in East Africa. They also have interests in real estate,mining and car manufacturing.

The Dos Santos family

From petroleum to mining, banking, real estate, cement, retail, media, and entertainment, there are few areas of trade and investment that the dos Santos Family have not spread their reach to. At the hub is José Eduardo dos Santos, the 75-year-old Angolan president, who has been in power for 37 years. It is the same family where Isabel dos Santos, usually referred to as Africa’s richest woman, hails from.

Other influential names in the family include head of the $5 billion Angola Investments Fund, José Filomeno de Sousa dos Santos, media guru, Welwitschia José dos Santos Pego (Tchizé), and famous creative, José Paulino dos Santos, who is popularly known as ‘Coreon Dú.’

The Rupert family

What started out as a small cigarette company in 1941, transformed into a huge billion-dollar corporate empire, making the Rupert Family one of the wealthiest and influential families in the world. The Rupert Family owns luxury brands such as the infamous Cartier, Mont Blanc, and Dunhill under the Richemont banner.

The family also has a lot of control in the beverage industry, controlling nearly a fifth of South Africa’s wine market, as well as up to 80% of all Brandy sales.

Source: Pulse NG