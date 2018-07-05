Investigations have revealed that the 2017/2018 academic session deployment of Amnesty Beneficiaries to Nigerian universities was clouded with massive fraud and irregularities.

Sources from the Amnesty Office confirmed that the new Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof Quaker Dokubo, on assumption of office set up various committees to look into the current position of all sectors of the Amnesty Programme.

During the most recent deployment of Amnesty Beneficiaries to Nigeria Universities, 1,061 delegates were deployed to 10 Universities.

The committee setup to review this was to amongst other things find out how the 1,061 students were deployed to the various institutions.

Whether they are beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Program (PAP) and whether their deployment followed due process and any other information that will assist the office.

The revelation uncovered by the committee was alarming.

Out of a total of 1,061 delegates/students that were deployed to 10 Universities, only 314 delegates/students were found in the database of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

The committee discovered that the former Head of Education in the office, Major HK Mowarin (rtd), during the hand over process by the former Coordinator of the programme, Gen Paul Boroh (rtd), was compiling names of vulnerable youths and sending them to Universities without following due process.

The Requirements for consideration in the deployment of delegates/students to Universities or training facilities in the reintegration component of the Amnesty Programme are:

The delegate must be a beneficiary and must be in the database. There must be a budget for the deployment. The authorisation must be from the Special Adviser after management has given approval. The letter of Sponsorship/Scholarship award to each delegate/student must be signed by the SAPND and not by proxy.

In the case under review, none of the conditions stated above were met. The whole process was initiated, and executed by the then Head of Education – Major Kesiena Mowarin Rtd.

As seen in the table below, a total of 1,061 students were deployed to 10 Universities in Nigeria. None of the 1,061 students has a Scholarship Award letter duly signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta & Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme.

It was also observed that out of the 1,061 students deployed, only 314 students could be found in the database of the Presidential Amnesty Programme yet without a letter of sponsorship.

1 ACHIEVERS UNIVERSITY 62 14 48 2 BENSON IDAHOSA UNIVERSITY 26 3 23 3 EDWIN CLARK UNIVERSITY 112 35 77 4 ELIZADE UNIVERSITY 160 55 105 5 GREGORY UNIVERSITY 201 34 167 6 IGBINEDION UNIVERSITY 130 34 96 7 NOVENA UNIVERSITY 177 68 109 8 MICHEAL &CECILIA IBRU UNIVERSITY 87 19 68 9 UNIVERSITY OF AFRICA 50 49 1 10 WESTERN DELTA UNIVERSITY 56 3 53 1061 314 747

The deployment of 747 non-beneficiaries will cost the government not less than N1, 053,270,000.00 annually which was not budgeted for.

The table below speaks for this position.

It was also discovered that some of the Universities were claimed to be charging way more than what was advertised and submitted to the National University Commission as at the time of the said deployment.

More worrisome is the fact that while some folios in the file that have to do with this process were removed, some files were totally missing. There was no record of the deployment in the Office of the Special Adviser on Niger Delta.

The list of the said deployment was nowhere in the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta & Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme.