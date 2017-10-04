Barr. St. Moses Ogbonna is the President, Ohanaeze Ukwa la Ngwa, a socio- cultural group championing the cause of the Ukwa- Ngwa ethnic nationality of Abia State. He is also the Organising Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abia State. In this interview he dwelt on sundry issues bothering on restructuring, agitation for a President from Igbo extraction, Biafra agitation, President Buhari’s Independence Anniversary broadcast, among others.Excerpt:

There are myriad of agitations:restructuring, a President from the Igbo extraction in 2019, and the IPOB agitation for the actualisation of a sovereign nation of Biafra. How do you view these agitations?

I think among the agitations bothering the nation currently that the one that is receiving wider attention is restructuring. Its acceptability is cutting across almost all sections of the country, especially among the political elite.

The issue is that power is highly concentrated at the centre. There is urgent need for power to be devolved among the federating states. The over- concentration of power at the centre is what makes the centre very attractive. That is why all manner of measures, both crude and refined, are deployed to gain power at the centre. So, if powers are devolved, the centre will become somehow less attrractive and all the rush to the centre will reduce.

Another leg of the argument is that the federating units, whether states of any other arrangement, will strive to develop on their own without relying so much on the allocations that come from the centre. This is what was obtained when the regional arrangement was in place. There is also an urgent need for fiscal federalism whereby the states or whatever form of federating units can fend for themselves. If you look at the future of crude oil, which is the mainstay of the economy, it is very bleak. In no distant time, fossil fuel will not be the in thing. There is massive diversification to other sources of energy. Countries that have vision have started diversifying.

You also know that the prices of oil is detrmeined by the market forces and no country has the powers to determine the prices of the product. Our position is precarious in this sense.

How do you rate other agitations such as a President of Igbo extration in 2019 and the actualisation of the sovereign of Biafra?

Why we are clamouring for where the president comes fro is because of the attractiveness of the centre. If powers are devolved to the federating units the centre will become less attractive and all these agitations for which section of the country will produce the president will wane. When the states wield more powers and become more economically viable, these agitations will cease. I am in support of Ndigbo producing the president because it will go a long way in resolving some of these issues. But restructuring is the key thing now and we must pursue it vigorously.

On the issue of Biafra, I think that is a tall pursuit now. Ndigbo are very entrepresing and adventurous to be confined in a little space. When we restructuring and our states or regions become more vibrant, the issue of marginalisation will fizzle away.

On the other hand, we should learn our lessons fromother countries that have seceded, what is their fate today? If we critically look at these issues, they will guide us properly.