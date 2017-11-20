REMARKS BY MR. OSELOKA H. OBAZE, PDP GOVERNORSHIP CANDIDATE CONGRATULATING H. E. GOV WILLIE M. OBIANO ON WINNING THE 18 NOVEMBER, 2017 GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION IN ANAMBRA STATE AND PAYING TRIBUTE TO DR. ALEX EKWUEME AT AWKA, 20 NOVEMBER 2017.

REMARKS BY MR. OSELOKA H. OBAZE, PDP GOVERNORSHIP CANDIDATE CONGRATULATING H. E. GOV WILLIE M. OBIANO ON WINNING THE 18 NOVEMBER, 2017 GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION IN ANAMBRA STATE AND PAYING TRIBUTE TO DR. ALEX EKWUEME AT AWKA, 20 NOVEMBER 2017.

Good Afternoon. I wish to congratulate HE Gov. Willie M. Obiano and his running mate Dr. Nkem Okeke on their victory at the 18 November elections. I wish both of them well.

I salute my other fellow contestants for their valiant efforts and the decorum during the campaigning. Thank you for promoting peace.

Before now, I have expressed concerns about the contradicting variables that led to the electoral outcome. In that context, INEC needs to undertake an introspective reappraisal of its in-house processes, more so those relating to its ICT operations. Beyond these remarks, I have closed the chapter on this particular election. We must now move on and return to the task of promoting good governance and the wellbeing of Anambra people.

I salute my wife and children, my personal and campaign staff, our National and State party leadership, especially the PDP governors for their support. God bless them all.

I thank in a very special way former Gov. Peter Obi and hia dear ife Margaret Obi for their unfettered support. I also thank my running mate Lady Chidi Onyemelukwe and her husband Okey Onyemelukwe for their joint role, warmth and added value to our efforts.

Finally, and on a sad note, I close by paying tribute to a father figure, my father’s friend, my mentor, and the father of my running mate, Dr. Alex Ifeanyi Ekwueme, who passed last night. May his soul find eternal rest; and may his family, friends and Nigeria find the fortitude to bear this huge loss.

Thank you and God bless us. Bless Anambra and Bless Nigeria.