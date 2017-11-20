Good Afternoon. I wish to congratulate HE Gov. Willie M. Obiano and his running mate Dr. Nkem Okeke on their victory at the 18 November elections. I wish both of them well.
I salute my other fellow contestants for their valiant efforts and the decorum during the campaigning. Thank you for promoting peace.
Before now, I have expressed concerns about the contradicting variables that led to the electoral outcome. In that context, INEC needs to undertake an introspective reappraisal of its in-house processes, more so those relating to its ICT operations. Beyond these remarks, I have closed the chapter on this particular election. We must now move on and return to the task of promoting good governance and the wellbeing of Anambra people.
I salute my wife and children, my personal and campaign staff, our National and State party leadership, especially the PDP governors for their support. God bless them all.
I thank in a very special way former Gov. Peter Obi and hia dear ife Margaret Obi for their unfettered support. I also thank my running mate Lady Chidi Onyemelukwe and her husband Okey Onyemelukwe for their joint role, warmth and added value to our efforts.
Finally, and on a sad note, I close by paying tribute to a father figure, my father’s friend, my mentor, and the father of my running mate, Dr. Alex Ifeanyi Ekwueme, who passed last night. May his soul find eternal rest; and may his family, friends and Nigeria find the fortitude to bear this huge loss.
Thank you and God bless us. Bless Anambra and Bless Nigeria.
