A group of girls released by Boko Haram jihadists after kidnapping them in 2014 in the north Nigerian town of Chibok have arrived in the capital Abuja.

A Reuters witness said the girls arrived at Abuja airport and were driven away in a military convoy.

Nigeria said on Saturday it had secured the release of 82 girls in exchange for Boko Haram prisoners.

The International Committee of the Red Cross tweeted what might be the first public image of the Chibok schoolgirls.

The ICRC tweet shows a line of girls wearing shirts with the Red Cross logo walking across a runway to a waiting helicopter.

“A happy sight for families missing moved ones,” the aid group says. The ICRC acted as a mediator as Nigeria exchanged some detained Boko Haram suspects in return for the girls’ release.

It’s the largest release since Boko Haram seized 276 schoolgirls from Chibok three years ago.

The campaign for the release, Bring Back Our Girls group says it is glad Nigeria’s government is committed to freeing the 113 girls still unaccounted for.

A statement by the Bring Back Our Girls on Sunday says it is still waiting for a list of the names of the 82 girls released.

The girls are set to meet with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.