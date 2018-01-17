Actress Mercy Aigbe’s red dress saga continues as the bride who was supposed to wear the dress for her wedding reception threatened to sue both the actress and her designer, Rikaotobyme.

Recall that the actress wore the dress for her birthday photo shoot last year December.

The bride’s lawyers, Capitalfield Attorneys, in a letter addressed to the designer titled “Notification of Breach of Contract and Allegations of Fraudulent, Unlawful and Criminal Conduct,” said their client shall proceed to court if the she fails to resolve the matter with 7 days.

The lawyers accused both Rikaotobyme and Mercy Aigbe of fraudulent conspiracy to convert their client’s property for “selfish gains.”

See the letter below:

