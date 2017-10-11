President Muhammadu Buhari says his government has done enough to utilise some of the recovered stolen funds to facilitate the 2017 budget.

Represented by the Accountant General of the Federation, Alhaji Idris Ahmed at the 22nd Annual Conference of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday, stated that part of the money has been used to finance and improve the state of the power sector in the country.

“My Administration has practically done much in delivering on its core focus of diversifying the economy. Part of the stolen funds recovered is being used by government to finance the 2017 budget.Power generation has peaked at an all-time high of 7,001 Megawatts in the third quarter of 2017.”

