The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, says the huge sums of money, uncovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in an apartment in the Ikoyi area of Lagos on Wednesday, belong to Rivers state.

Governor Wike made this known during a press conference at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

Meanwhile, a Federal High Court in Lagos, has ordered the temporary forfeiture of the fund, (43 million Dollars, 23 million Naira and 27,000 Pounds), to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The court said the monies should be in the Federal Government’s custody until May 5, for any interested party in the funds to show cause why the money should not be permanently forfeited.