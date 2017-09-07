The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the United Kingdom has described the emergence of the Nigeria from the recession as laudable and noteworthy.

The party made this known in an electronic statement made available to the Press in the earlier hours of today. According to the statement by Hon. Ade Omole, the party chieftain expressed excitement over the news.

“This is one of the best news coming out from Nigeria; I know that the administration is working tirelessly to restore the economy, now the result is out, it is official, we are no more in recession”, said Omole.

From the figures reeled out today by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigerian economy has finally exited the recession, as data on the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate grew at 0.55 per cent in the second quarter (Q2) of 2017.

Omole further urges Nigerians to put aside politics and get behind the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari who has shown reliability and sustenance in governance.

“President Muhammadu Buhari remains the best option for Nigeria today, his determination to bring out Nigeria out of the mud created by past administrations should be met with encouragement, Nigerians should value this administration, they are doing well, it is not easy to bring a Country out of recession most especially when it is self-inflicted like ours”.

Another chieftain of the party, Barrister Joseph Adebola described the exit of the Africa’s largest economy out of the recession as a turning point for Nigeria.

“Without mincing words, this is a turning point for our country; I congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President (Prof.) Yemi Osinbajo on this giant stride. The fact is that APC did not take Nigeria into recession. Despite this fact, the party has laboured days and night to ensure that the country is back on economy growth radar; this shows that the duo has what it takes to Nigeria to the promise land.

Reinstating Omole’s view, Adebola asks Nigerians to work together and sustain the prevalence peace in the country noting that a country can only grow in the atmosphere of peace.

“As the economy resumes growth, definitely, every other thing will follow, jobs will be created will be put on the pedestal of growth”.

The legal adviser for APC UK, Barrister Arinola Lucas said, “The Buhari administration would have to sustain the growth in the country as they continue to deliver on the campaign promises”.

Chieftain Chris Onumonu of APC UK also commented, “We are happy at the recent economic development. President Buhari and team should be encouraged to do more”.

The NBS had explained that Nigeria’s economic recovery was driven principally by the performance of four main economic activities comprising oil, agriculture, manufacturing, and trade.

The results revealed that Oil GDP recovered significantly from -11.63 per cent in Q2 2016 and -15.40 per cent in Q1 2017 to 1.64 per cent in Q2 2017.

Jacob Ogunseye

For APC UK.