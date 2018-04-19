The Portuguese subtly helped the ball on its way into the net following a drive from Croatian Luka Modric to secure a draw for Zidane’s side.

With one eye on Tuesday’s Champions League tie, Zinedine Zidane will be mildly content with tonight’s late goal to salvage a point at home but even more importantly for the LaLiga side was the good news that no player suffered injuries on the night.

The game itself lacked the traditional tension associated with a meeting between two historical names in Spanish football and the Bernabeu crowd were stunned when in the 14th minute Iñaki Williams slotted home a delightful through ball from Cordoba. This was the detonator to begin the monologue that dictated the pattern of the night… Madrid pushing and probing with Athletic comfortable in defending deep looking to hit Williams on the break.

It could have been 0-2 had Raul Garcia taken more time instead of thundering the ball onto the bar from close range. Athletic started to tire and failed to pick up Modric as the clock ticked down. The Croatian’s strike appeared to be goal-bound but repeats showed how a sublime flick from Cristiano was enough to finally beat Kepa.

A word apart from the Athletic keeper who in January seemed destined for life at the Bernabeu. A virtuoso display from the stopper tonight will have many of the home fans wishing that the 23-year-old had decided on a move to the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid vs Athletic: match preview

Tonight sees Real Madrid’s last competitive game before they head to Munich to face Bayern in the first leg of the 2017/18 Champions League semi-final given that weekend league rivals are involved in the Copa del Rey final and is somewhat for Zidane’s side.

The French coach has insisted that his objective is to finish second in the league table and will elect a strong starting line-up with defender Nacho the only absentee.

It’s still not clear the role the former player will select for Gareth Bale. Will the Welsh international start and if so does that rule him out of a place on the team-sheet in Munich?

Athletic come into the game off a 2-3 defeat at home to relegation threatened Depor and the 2017/18 is one that fans of “Los Leones” will be happy to see the back of with “Cuco” Ziganda failing to galvanise the side who languish in mid-table.

All eyes in the Bernabeu are certain to be on Bilbao keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga who turned down a move to the Bernabeu when it appeared that the stopped was destined for the Spanish capital.

Possible starting teams:

Real Madrid: Keylor Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Isco, Casemiro, Kroos; Bale, Benzema & Cristiano Ronaldo.

Athletic Club: Kepa; De Marcos, Íñigo Martínez, Yeray, Balenziaga; Iturraspe, San José; Susaeta, Raúl García, Muniain; & Williams.

