When Carpenters Rule Frame is The Change – Shehu Sani

Reactions have continued to trail the confession of the Gang Leaders of the Offa Bank Robbery who have unapologetically declared the Senate President, Bukola Sakari and the Kwara State Governor, Alh. Abdulfatah Ahmed as their sponsors.

Sakari had earlier hinted the 8th Assembly about a perceived frame-up by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris. He alleged that the IGP intends to move some criminals from Kwara State to Abuja to frame him for certain involvement in criminal acts.

The confessions however didn’t come as a shock, but since the indictment, the investigation has been met with certain mixed reactions as some have termed this as a political move to intimidate those perceived to have contrary views or are not in the camp of the President. While some others have seen it as a true fight to clamp down violence, political thuggery and gun-running by crop of politicians who will stop at nothing to ensure they emerge as winners at the polls.

As we will recall, on the 5th April, 2018 armed robbers invaded a bank in Offa, Kwara State, in what was tagged a gruesome bank robbery in the history of the State. The robbers killed nothing more than thirty three (33) innocent persons. Few days after the operation, CCTV footage emerged with pictures of the suspected gang members, Kunle Ogunleye aka Arrow 35yrs and Michael Adikwu an Ex-Convict.

With the tireless effort of the Police as directed by The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, and well-meaning Nigerians, the gang leaders and some of the principal suspects were arrested. The investigation has made significant progress, successes and more revelations have been recorded.

The Five (5) gang leaders namely; Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibukunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham, Salawudeen Azeez, Niyi Ogundiran and some of the other Seventeen (17) suspects arrested for direct involvement and active participation in the Offa Bank Robbery and the gruesome killing of THIRTY THREE (33) innocent persons which includes (some pregnant women and nine (9) Police personnel).

The Five (5) gang leaders further confessed during investigation that they are political thugs under the name Youth Liberation Movement a.k.a “Good Boys” admitted and confessed to have been sponsored with firearms, money and operational vehicles by the Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki and the Governor of Kwara State, Alh. Abdulfatah Ahmed.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Jimoh Moshood said in a press release that an exhibit vehicle was recovered from the premises of the Min. of Environmental and Forestry in Ilorin, Kwara State while the sticker plate number with inscription “SARAKI” “Kwara, State of Harmony” removed from the vehicle was recovered from one Adeola Omiyale who drove the said Lexus Jeep to Government House, Ilorin immediately after the Bank Robbery.

Following some of these revealing investigations, the Senate President and the Kwara State Governor have each separately responded to these allegations. The Senate President in response said, “Let it be known that there is no way I could have been associated with armed robbery against my people. When the Offa robbery incident happened, I was the first top public official to pay a visit to the place and right there in the palace of the traditional ruler, I put a call through to this same Mr Ibrahim Idris, the IGP, requesting him to make certain specific security arrangements as demanded by the people.

“Members of the public will remember that on May 16, 2018, I alerted the Senate about the information passed on to me by my State Governor, Dr. Abdulfatai Ahmed, over a plot by the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, to frame me up by getting some suspected cultists arrested in Ilorin to implicate me. Speaking further, Saraki said the development was part of plans to embarrass him after the IGP had failed to honour invitations by the National Assembly over the killings across the country.

“This plot is concocted to embarrass me and, in the mind of the IGP, it is his own response after his refusal to honour the invitation by the National Assembly, headed by me, for him to come and offer explanations on the rampant killings and violence across the country.

“It is however sad that this abuse of the criminal investigation process aimed at intimidating and over-overawing the legislature, thereby obstructing it from doing its work, is a big threat to our democracy.” While the Kwara State Governor also responded absolving himself of any involvement.

Shehu Sani, the Senator representing Kaduna Central District, who had also had his share of Police invitation for an alleged murder, took to his twitter handle to express his views on the ongoing investigation. In a proverbial manner, the Senator put up a photo frame with the caption “Frame Up Season”, he also said in another tweet that “WHEN ‘CARPENTERS’ RULE, FRAME IS THE CHANGE.”

“A wrong done in the name of the King, without the consent of the King, without any action by the King, will be attributed to the King.”

“Those who love the Government are like the seasons, they will always come and go; Those who love the country are like the mountains, they will always be there.” He, however, avoided mentioning names, but his tweets situate well within the current trend.

Kayode Ogundamisi, a Political Commentator also lends his voice on the current happening, expressing his views through his twitter handle, he said, “hopefully the political class will learn a lesson from Bukola Saraki and KWSG embarrassment. When you arm and empower thugs, they can be useful during election periods, when funds run dry you cannot control what they end up doing with your ’empowerment’.”

“Across Nigeria politicians keep selected ‘gangs’ from Lagos to Borno to Rivers we have seen political thugs graduate into full blown insurgents, kidnappers, armed robbers and hired assassins. They become uncontrollable and blackmail the government.”

“Bukola Sakari and KWSG indictment, when you create a Frankenstein monster, it will end up consuming the Community and the creator, Bukola might not be involved in Offa but he needs a sober reflection.”

However Ayo Sogunro, a Lawyer, Writer and Jurist considers this ongoing controversial investigation as being politically motivated. He tweeted that “If Saraki is innocent, the case will fizzle and disappear once it no longer has political relevance. If Saraki is guilty, the case will fizzle and disappear once it no longer has political relevance. Nothing in this is about justice, it’s all politics. Don’t lose your sleep.”

Similarly, former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri in his twits averred; “When @NGRSenate invited IGP Idris, he ignored the invitation and President Buhari did not sack, reprimand or arrest him. Now the shoe is on the other foot and IGP Idris has invited @bukolasaraki.We hear that the President has ordered his arrest. Why? Is Idris greater than Saraki?

“I remember when members of the nPDP called Jonathan a dictator. Today, they have a real dictator but can’t call him dictator because of fear. A man whose regime killed 347 unarmed Shiite men, women, children and infants, can deal with anybody through legal and extralegal means.

“What Saraki and nPDP thought was weakness on Jonathan’s part, was maturity and fear of God. Ironically, Bolaji Abdullahi, the APC National Publicity Secretary, that is now going to be used to fight Saraki is a man he (Saraki) nominated to that post. Indeed, you reap what you sow.

“The sad fact is that if @BukolaSaraki had not betrayed Jonathan, Buhari wouldn’t have the power to victimise Saraki. No spoon is long enough to eat with satan. If you bring a leopard to kill your enemy, yes, the leopard will kill him. Then it will turn on you when it gets hungry!

“Do the Buhari admin even reason? The amount of money stolen during the #OffaBankRobbery is not up to the amount of money that @BukolaSaraki gives out to the masses during Sallah. The Senate President sits atop a ₦100 billion annual budget. Why would he sponsor a bank robbery?”.

More unfolding revelations are expected in the coming weeks as the Senate President has obliged to honour the invitation by the Police without further delay. The trend of allegations and incrimination have characterised the 8th assembly with the Senate President being the third Senator to be invited in recent weeks for alleged involvement in related crimes.