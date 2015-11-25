“There are horrible people who, instead of solving a problem, tangle it up and make it harder to solve for anyone who wants to deal with it. Whoever does not know how to hit the nail on the head should be asked not to hit it at all” {Nietzsche}.

Ab initio, this writer notes, that private investments and privatization can be a ‘good thing’. However, the foregone statistics on poverty levels and the cost of private education,{http://thenews-chronicle.com/former-president-ibrahim-babangidas-call-for-private-investments-in-education-in-nigeria-a-self-fulfilling-interest-part-1/}clearly outlines the unaffordability and unsustainability of education privatization in Nigeria.

In addition, the inability of reconciling the incongruent nature of programs such as structural adjustment programme (SAP) with present and contextual reality remains the source of the cyclone of socioeconomic and political problems in Nigeria.

Furthermore, relocating the assumption of growth and economic development (i.e. the economistic understanding of development) as translating to individuals’ wellbeing is misleading.

This was clearly evident when the past Minister of Finance Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala announced Nigeria’s economy as one of the fastest growing economies in Africa with growth in GDP {http://www.premiumtimesng.com/business/182799-okonjo-iweala-tackles-critics-says-jonathan-administration-leaving-behind-solid-economic-legacies.html}, despite the exponential increase of poverty levels in Nigeria.

Over a century ago, Friedrich Nietzsche – the German philosopher posited, “There are horrible people who, instead of solving a problem, tangle it up and make it harder to solve for anyone who wants to deal with it. Whoever does not know how to hit the nail on the head should be asked not to hit it at all”.

Babangida may not necessarily be a ‘horrible person’. But, his call urging for more private investments in education as a way of addressing the current decay in the education sector in Nigeria demonstrates not only his inability to solve the problem of education decay, obvious lack of sufficient know-how, but, more disappointingly and dangerously a near perfect attempt to tangle up an already overwhelming problem.

It is the call of a person (perhaps unintentionally) meandering in cognitive dissonance. It is the sad blight of ‘elitism’ in Nigeria, often acquired either through the barrel of a gun, membership of the National Assembly, or what we refer to as ten per cent (10%) kickback, which, under the immediate past government seems to have morphed into one hundred per cent (100%) “Clean out”.

Heretofore, Nigeria’s educational currency was part of its treasure!

Consequentially, at the time, one stood in agreement with Nietzsche that, “Our treasure lied in the beehive of our knowledge. We were perpetually on the way thither, being by nature winged insects and honey gatherers of the mind”.

That was several years ago – a time when Nigeria’s educational system prepared great scholars. Not anymore!

Sadly, that educational currency was unconscionably mortgaged for private gains through in part by privatization.

Earlier, were the days when for instance foreign students from the United Kingdom and elsewhere yearned for exchange programmes at the University College Hospital – University of Ibadan, University of Nigeria – Nsukka, University of Ile Ife, Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, etc.

Ironically, these, were the schools that prepped and graduated some of the world’s acclaimed scholars including Chinua Achebe, Pius Okigbo, Wole Soyinka, Flora Nwapa, Joseph Garba, Yusuf Bala Usman, Chike Obi, Adebayo Adedeji, Tai Solarin, Colonel Abubakar Dangiwa Umar, and Kenneth Dike, to mention a few.

Gone are those glory days!

With nostalgic but candid contemplation, this writer recalls that prior to IBB’s privatization of education in Nigeria, most thriving schools were public (Government owned/administered) schools. These include but not limited to, the Federal Government Colleges almost one (1) in each State at the time, and other renowned schools for example, Queens, Kings Colleges (Lagos), Queen’s School Enugu, Saint Gregory College, Lagos, and a host of others.

Poor state of Federal Goverment College, Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

These were not private owned schools or established through private investments, yet, these schools compared with renowned schools globally.

Over that decade (1985 – 1993), Nigeria’s public schools became the epitome of dysfunctionality. Unbeknownst to new and subsequent generations, such dysfuncationality, now, seem like the norm.

What went wrong with Nigeria’s public schools and its system? The answer might be found through a sequential investigation of current ‘Private School’ ownership in Nigeria.

Notwithstanding the aforementioned challenges of ‘privatization’, current private schools in Nigeria with a few exception, do not have qualified teachers or offer teaching that could compete with schools and education globally. Photographs, school uniforms or buildings, do not translate to quality education or essential pedagogy.

With little or no regulation of private school system including its curriculum, the disparities between schools’ performance, cost, benefits, expected outcome, teacher recruitment and retention is alarming and irreconcilable.

Thus, Babangida’s call is poised and calculated to do nothing but make it harder to solve the current problems in the education sector in Nigeria.

Subsequently, that call, must be ignored and seen for what it is – a self fulfilling interest, calculated to tangle rather than solve the current challenge within the Education sector in Nigeria.

It is a call that will further submerge Nigeria’s Education system into deplorable obscurity. The Minister of Education – Adamu Adamu’s highest priority must be to re-discover Nigeria’s educational treasure trove, and dig through to rescue Nigeria from its present obscurity.

To improve education, the Nigerian government should among other efforts, review the 24 ‘Model Schools’ established by the immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, which, was described by Biodun Jeyifo (Professor Emeritus – Cornell University), as possessing “the apparatus of the “smart class” – an innovative approach to pedagogy” {http://thenationonlineng.net/the-model-secondary-schools-of-governor-amaechi-a-portentous-conversation-at-eleme/}.

This is not to infer that the model schools are comprehensive and perfect. However, Governor Amaechi’s 24 model schools in 23 local government communities of Rivers State is a good attempt to promote representation, equality and social inclusion. Unfortunately, Nigeria’s ‘Achilles heel’, no doubt, remains, its maintenance culture.

Out of the current obscurity, the present generation of Nigerians must not only rediscover its mission (in relation to knowledge & education), strive to fulfill it, but definitely not betray it as Frantz Fanon cautioned.

To this end, President Muhammad Buhari {PMB}, and the Minister of Education Adamu Adamu should watch out for self-fulfilling or ‘special’ interests, and ensure sector specific management of education.

The strategic modus to revamping education in Nigeria cannot be privatizing for the rogue elite, but, ensuring transformative reforms that will deliver quality and affordable education for the average Nigerian child and the working family.

IBB’s policies particularly privatization through SAP was a total failure as witnessed and reiterated by Nigerians. In the words of Julius Ihonvbere {Ford Foundation (2000), served as an Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan}, “such gains

{“Referring to Ernest Shonekan’s statement in 1993, that, “In spite of the gains recorded under SAP, certain macro-economic problems had defied solutions. These include the continuing depreciation of the Naira and the exchange rate; high and volatile interest rates; the depressing activities in the real sectors of the economy and the skyrocketing inflation. Other problems causing concern are the burgeoning fiscal deficit, coupled with excessive money supply; increasing unemployment, especially of young school leavers and the erosion of the standard of living of most Nigerians”}

are not evident only in the increased profit margins of multinational corporations and merchant banks, and in the bank accounts of top military and civilian politicians, but also sycophantic speculators, contractors, consultants who are known for their 10% kickbacks”.

Given the failed policies and the unfortunate impact of IBB’s regime, the maestro should perhaps cease dabbling into unknown waters and learn to confine his advice to where he has expertise.

Perchance, an ignoble expanse if the environment and the people’s appetite permit, might be military coups since he has been involved in at least six (6) out of six (6) military coups in Nigeria {http://www.soldiersoffortune.com – July 1966, February 1976, December 1983, August 1985, December 1985 & April 1990}.