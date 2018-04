RAPPER, J-COLE ARRIVES NIGERIA AHEAD OF HIS PERFORMANCE IN LAGOS THIS WEEKEND

American hip hop star, J-Cole who dropped his 5th studio album ‘KOD” just last week, has touched down Nigeria, following an event he’s billed to perform alongside other artistes.

Jermaine Lamarr Cole touched down at the Murtala Muhammed international airport Wednesday night.

Source: informationng