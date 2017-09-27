LAGOS-based lawyer, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN), said, yesterday, that none of the wives of Peter and Paul Okoye, widely known as Psquare, has anything to do with their feud, noting that “the wives have kept their respectable and dignified distances from all the issues involved.” Mr. Keyamo, who is lawyer to the Nigerian music icons, said his law firm was not involved in the leakage of a video that showed Peter and Paul fighting in his chambers. Keyamo, in a statement, admitted that the feuding brothers had on some occasions in the past, had meetings in his chambers as late as 12 midnight and 2a.m., one of which he said was captured in the video circulating online—which occurred in 2016. While appealing to Nigerians to grant the Okoye family the privacy, prayers and support they need “at these trying times,” Keyamo, who is their lawyer, said efforts were under way to reconcile the duo. Psquare he statement

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to the ongoing feud between the Psquare brothers in online, print and electronic media. We have also been inundated with calls from the media to authenticate the correspondence Peter Okoye sent to our office, indicating his intention to terminate the contract between the brothers for various reasons and the online video showing a purported scuffle between the brothers in our Chambers. “Firstly, while it is obvious that none of these materials was released from our Chambers, we are thoroughly saddened and embarrassed by these developments. “As their close friends and lawyers over many years, we have done our very best to manage their differences over time and very prominent personalities have been invited in the past to intervene. “We are well aware that we have a duty to keep the details of their disagreements confidential, so we shall say nothing here on the issues at stake. “But since the disagreement is now in the public domain, and our name has been dragged into the fray, we wish to appeal to members of the public to refrain from jumping into uninformed conclusions about this feud. On wives’ involvment “None of these talented brothers is at fault. None of them is also wholly justified and correct in their individual positions. “We also wish to state categorically that, contrary to widely held opinions, none of their wives is at fault. “In fact, the wives have kept their respectable and dignified distances from all the issues involved. They have never interfered in any way. “We also want to state that while all the three brothers may have genuine grievances, nobody’s life is at risk. All the various incidents that happened in our Chambers (some as late at 12 midnight and 2am and one of which was captured in the online video) arose out of various meetings that were genuine attempts at resolving their differences. “Whatever was said by all of them that were provocative were done in the heat of passion, emotion and anger. “In fact, the incident in the video circulating online happened sometime around May 2016. After all those arguments, we all still sat down and signed agreements and we were all happy. “So, we appeal to everyone to please grant the Okoye family the privacy, prayers and support that they need at these trying times. I have also appealed to all of them not to grant further interviews at this point so as not to escalate the issues further. “Whatever is going on is the usual siblings’ rivalry experienced in most families. It is nothing unusual. We are of the strong opinion that the brothers will eventually put away their differences and come back stronger.” … on social media.

Meanwhile, at press time yesterday, the last post on Paul’s Twitter handle, @rudeboypsquare, read: “Wow!!!! And he finally released the all mighty video lol.” However, a fan who goes by the name fosaben, brought humour into the fray when he commented on Paul’s Instagram account thus: “If P-square wants to fight again, let them fight… if I happen to see them fighting physically sef (sic), instead of me to separate them I would go and separate beans…its not that I hate them ooh (sic), but I just don’t like eating stones in my beans.” However, Peter, in his Twitter and Instagram accounts, dedicated his posts to his musical tours around the United States of America.

Culled from: Vanguard News