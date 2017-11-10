Since Buhari’s return in August, he has been running the country from an office located inside his official residence.

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally returned to his main office inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Presidency had said Buhari’s office needed renovation because of the damage rodents caused inside the building due to the President’s long absence from the country.

Buhari spent over 100 days in London treating undisclosed ailment.

Since his return on August 19, 2017, he has been running the country from an office located inside his official residence and another one located inside the Presidential Banquet Hall.

According to Punch, the President inaugurated the Armed Forces Council inside one of the halls located inside the main office on Thursday.

The President’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, confirmed the development via his Twitter handle, @BashirAhmad.

“And, President @MBuhari is currently presiding over an Armed Forces Council Meeting in this particular office you’re talking about,” Ahmad tweeted in response to a report by Premium Times that Buhari is still avoiding his Aso Rock office.

