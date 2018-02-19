The Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie has reacted to comments over the reality show, Big Brother Naija 2018.

Onochie said the government had no power to move against immoralities in the show as it was an adult programme.

According to her, the show was not compulsory to watch.

She disclosed this on her twitter page

Onochie wrote “Stop asking me to fix Big Brother Naija. I Don’t have such powers.

“Big Brother is an adult programme. If your children are watching it, it’s your fault, not mine.

“Grow up & protect your children. It’s not also compulsory to watch. Use your remote control and change the channeI.”

Source: Daily Post