Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Shehu Garba, says that the elongation of President Buhari’s vacation in the UK is not an indication that he is seriously ill. In an interview with Premium Times, Garba stated that Buhari is not very ill and also not hospitalized

“I just spoke to the president’s personal doctor, and he told me President Buhari is not in any serious condition as to worry about. He is not in hospital. He is in the residence at the Nigerian High Commission.

He and his delegation were ready to come home today but for the delayed test result which came in today which necessitated that he delays his return. There is nothing to worry about as far as his condition is concerned” he said

In a separate interview with Channels TV, Special Adviser to President Buhari on media nd publicity, Femi Adesina, says it is only President Buhari that can disclose his medical status