The Afro-Austrian Business Summit will provide the platform for potential investors to explore opportunities in the Nigerian economy.

The summit, which comes up this month in Austria, is aimed at exposing corporate and community leaders, policymakers, government agencies and key stakeholders to the potential in the Nigerian property, finance, technology, and Small and Medium Enterprises sectors.

Purple Premium Limited, a United Kingdom-based property firm that is also operating in Nigeria, said that apart from engendering an atmosphere of networking, the international summit would focus on driving Foreign Direct Investment into the Nigerian economy in sync with the agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The Managing Director, Purple Premium Limited, Mr. Richard Obahor, said, “The theme of the event is ‘Celebrating Africa’s New Dynamism’ and the purpose is to bring together corporate and community leaders, policymakers, government agencies and key stakeholders to create shared opportunities, with a focus on global business and economic development.

“We will particularly be looking at Nigeria’s real estate, SMEs, finance, technology and how to thrive in an increasingly volatile digital age.”

Obahor explained that investors would have the opportunity to network with one another, adding that presentations by various speakers and an award ceremony were also lined up for the summit.

He said corporate guests would have the opportunity to introduce their services to over 120 attendees expected at the summit.

Source: Punch