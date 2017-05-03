A stock Porsche Cayenne set a world record by towing the world’s largest passenger plane at an airport in France.

The European-spec 2017 Cayenne S Diesel set a Guinness World Record for the heaviest aircraft pulled by a production car by pulling an Air France Airbus A380 — which weighs about 628,000 pounds — at Charles de Gaulle International Airport.

The vehicle was not modified at all for the record attempt and used a standard tow bar with a special towing attachment to pull the massive plane, which is the world’s largest passenger jet.

“It did it — I’m so relieved. We don’t usually go this far to test the limits of our cars but I think today we got pretty close,” Porsche Great Britain technician Richard Payne, who drove the car, told the Daily Record. “I could tell that it was working hard but the Cayenne didn’t complain and just got on with it. My mirrors were quite full of Airbus, which was interesting.”

The Diesel model set the record and managed to pull the aircraft about 137 feet, and afterward a Cayenne Turbo S model managed to complete the feat as well

“Our cars can go a bit beyond what our customers might expect – they’re designed to be tough. But even so, what the Cayenne did today was remarkable,” Payne said.

Source: UPI