Pope Francis will visit one of the most popular Catholic shrines, the Our Lady of Fatima sanctuary in Portugal, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Madonna’s appearance to some children, two of whom will be canonised during the event.

“‘With Mary, a pilgrim in hope and in peace.’ That is the motto of our pilgrimage,” Francis said in a video message released ahead of the trip on Friday.

The Virgin Mary is believed to have appeared in Fatima on six different occasions to three shepherd children, starting from May 13, 1917.

Two of them, Francis Marto and his sister Jacinta, will be elevated to sainthood on Saturday in an open air service led by Francis, which is expected to draw tens of thousands of faithful.

The third child who saw the Madonna, Lucia de Jesus dos Santos, became a nun and died in 2005, aged 97.

The recognition of her sainthood is still in the works.

The lady clad in white showed the children visions contained in the so-called Three Secrets of Fatima, including the end of World War I, the outbreak of World War II, and the “reconversion” of Communist Russia to Christianity.

The third secret was revealed only in 2000 by then-pope John Paul II, who said it prophesied his 1981 assassination attempt.

Francis’ predecessor, Benedict XVI, was the last pontiff to visit Fatima, in 2010.

