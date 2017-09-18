The Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Sunday said it rescued Moses Yakubu, a groom who was abducted last week by unknown gunmen.

Mr. Yakubu was kidnapped on his way to Akure, Ondo State from Kabba, Kogi State while traveling to his engagement ceremony.

The groom was waylaid at gunpoint with his best friend, Mark Yinusa, at a narrow road in Akunnu area of Akoko North East Local Government Area, Ondo State.

Femi Joseph, spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command, confirmed the rescue of the victims to Sahara Reporters in a phone interview.

Mr. Joseph disclosed that the operatives from the command rescued the groom and his best friend inside a thick forest in Akoko area of the state.

“They were rescued by our men through intelligence gathering during the weekend inside a heavy forest which has been suspected to be kidnappers’ den. Our boys had a tough time getting to the location of the kidnappers but we thank God that they found Moses Yakubu and Mark Yinusa.

“As I speak, they have been reunited with the members of their families,” he said.

The police image maker added that three women were also rescued from captivity.

He explained that the three victims were among the five travelers abducted by the gunmen on the notorious Oba Akoko Road last weekend.

“The three females were among some commuters who were traveling in a bus and were kidnapped by gunmen,” Mr. Joseph said.

He said that the police were on the trail of the suspected kidnappers who are now using Ondo State for their kidnapping business.

Mr. Joseph later encouraged the members of the public to furnish the police with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the hoodlums.

Sahara Reporters