…To conduct recruitment test for FRSC

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says as a test body, it would continue to give government value for its money in the area of transparency and equal opportunity for all clients desiring our services.

JAMB was saddled with the responsibility of conducting aptitude test for 37,000 Nigerians in the ongoing police recruitment.

JAMB conducted the examination at 156 computer-based centres across the nation.

In a statement signed by the board’s Head, Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, “the Board has been equipped with human and materials resources and has the requisite capacity to conduct hitch free examinations for recruitment, promotion and other selections in the most transparent manner giving all participants equal opportunity to compete for any deserving position in the job market or academic progression.”

In what seem to be a successful exercise, JAMB states that “the partnership with the Police clearly confirmed the Inspector General of Police determination to change the narrative about recruitment in the Police. It’s only an agency that is transparent and credible that would subject its recruitment exercise to public scrutiny.”

“The Board would continue to ensure that the confidence reposed on it is sustained; we will continue to bring our expertise to bear on all examination especially third party engagements like the Police recruitment exercise.”

Benjamin used the opportunity to clear some of the speculations that trailed the aptitude test exercise. He expressed his disbelief about some speculations that have trailed the police recruitment examination that candidates were also examined in Arabic, alongside other subjects. Such rumours are not only misleading, but also malicious and wicked, Let me state clearly that the candidates were examined on only English Language and nothing more, he said.

He also stated that results of the candidates for the police recruitment has since been submitted to the Police Service Commission and the public is hereby assured that every section of this country would be duly represented in the exercise.

Following the recorded success, Benjamin confirmed that the Federal Road Safety Corp has expressed his satisfaction with the Police recruitment and seeks partnership with the board to conduct the corp’s examination soon.