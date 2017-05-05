A couple in Ogun state has been arrested by the police for allegedly engaging in armed robbery and serving as receivers of stolen items. New Telegraph reports that Mathew Abioro and his wife, Precious, were arrested after a tip-off.

The Police public relations officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said that the couple met their Waterloo while planning another robbery operation.

“The couple were arrested when men of FSARS received information that some notorious armed robbers who have been terrorising Abeokuta and Sango axis are planning to carry out another operation consequent upon which their hideout was stormed and the couple was arrested. “On interrogation, they confessed being involved in a series of armed robbery within and outside Abeokuta metropolis.

“They equally confessed being receivers of stolen motorcycles from other robbery gangs and that they used to sell such motorcycles to Benin Republic and used the proceeds to purchase arms and ammunition which they use for their own operations.”

