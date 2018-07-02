The Nigerian Police Force has debunked the protest, which was reported to have taken place in Maiduguri on Monday over non payment of Special duty allowance.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshod made this known in Abuja in a press statement sent to The News Chronicle.

According to the statement; “it is not correct that police personnel protested in Maiduguri today, 2nd July, 2018.

”Some of the Police Mobile Force personnel on Special Duty in Maiduguri went to the Borno State Police Command Headquarters on enquiry over the delay in the payment of their special duty allowance in the early hours of today and not on protest as reported in some media.

“The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim K. Idris, promptly directed the Commissioner of Police, Borno State to address and inform them why there is delay in the payment of their special duty allowance, and also assure them that since the budget has been approved, the allowances will be expeditiously processed and paid without any further delay. They subsequently returned to their duty posts.

“Consequently, the IGP has ordered the Commissioner of Police, Police Mobile Force (PMF) to proceed to Maiduguri, Borno State and other States in the North East where PMF personnel are deployed on special duty; to lecture and inform them on the efforts being made by the Force to ensure timely payment of special duty and other allowances to police personnel in the North East of the country.

“The Police Mobile Force personnel that went on the enquiry are not those attached to Operation Lafiya Dole in the fight against insurgency in the North East but those on the category of visiting Police Mobile Force units deployed in Maiduguri on Crime Prevention and other Police duties in the State.

“Members of the Public in Maiduguri, Borno State are hereby enjoined not to panic but to go about their lawful duties and other responsibilities without fear or apprehension”.

It will be recalled that, some sections of the media (not The News Chronicle) reported that there was commotion in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital Mondayas mobile police officers took to the street to protest six months unpaid allowances.

It was learnt that the officers were posted to the state in January to strengthen security of the troubled northeast state which had been bedeviled by Boko Haram insurgency for about a decade.

The officers, who were fully armed were reported to have marched in their hundreds on the Borno State Police Headquarters located on the major highway in the town. They were however prevented from gaining access into the police complex.

The protesting police officers subsequently barricaded the highway, shooting sporadically into the air and scaring motorists and commuters off.