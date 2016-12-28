Police Arrest Suspected Militant Planning To Bomb Lagos Third Mainland Bridge

A suspected militant and member of a gang planning to blow up the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial city, has been arrested by the police.

Police recovered two AK 47 Rifles, two cartons of Explosives and Detonators.

The arrest, according to the police, was made after several weeks of meticulous follow up on intelligence information on the activities of some militants in Lagos and Ogun area, who have been gathering explosives to blow up the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State.

An official of the Police Public Relation office, Jimoh Moshood, confirmed the arrest of the man and the seizure of the explosives making devices.

He said that one of the key members of the group, who specialises in explosives, Abiodun Amos, 43, also referred to as Senti, was arrested on Wednesday.

Abiodun is from Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State, the police said.

Abiodun was arrested at the bank of Majidun River in Ikorodu area of Lagos with two AK47 rifles hidden in a bag he brought from their hideout in the Creek.

The police say he has mentioned other gang members.

“Analysis of the GSM number of the arrested Suspect revealed his closed Associate in Ikorodu area of Lagos,” the police said.

A statement by the force also said that the suspect, on sighting police operatives deployed to Ikorodu on December 26 to apprehend him, jump out of his car and escaped to the bush.

“On Searching the Toyota Camry car two cartons of Gelatine Dynamite Explosives and hundreds of detonators were recovered in the boot of the car,” the statement read.

The police said efforts were on to arrest the remaining gang members.