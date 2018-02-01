The Plateau State Police Command on Wednesday announced the arrest of some Fulani men, who allegedly stole 15 cows, 14 sheep and killed the herder.

The arrest of the rustlers came barely two weeks after the arrest and parade of three Fulani herdsmen for cattle rustling by the Special Military Task Force, codenamed Operation Safe Haven.

The OPSH had stated that over 80 per cent of cattle rustling in Plateau State was carried out by Fulani men, who stole cows belonging to their kinsmen.

Speaking with journalists on Wednesday in Jos, the Plateau State capital, the Commissioner of Police, Andie Undie, confirmed that one Bala Mohammed conspired with three others and killed their kinsman, Ibrahim, stealing 15 cows and 14 sheep from him.

Undie said, “On January 26, 2018, one Alhaji Ibrahim Usman of Sabon Layi, Jos, reported at the Laranto Police Division that on January 24, 2018, he was called on the phone by one Bala Yahaya Mohammed to meet him at Zaria Road cemetery which he did; and that the said Bala Yahaya Mohammed handed over to him 15 cows and 14 sheep for safe keeping on the excuse that he was going to look for his child.

“He waited for Bala to come back for his cows but to no avail: therefore, on the January 26, 2018, he reported the incident at Laranto Police Station and investigation later revealed that the cows and sheep belonged to one Ibrahim Haruna of Agigi in the Bassa Local Government Area, which were stolen with the connivance of some herdsmen, which led to the killing of one Mohammed Ibrahim, who was in charge of the 15 cows and 14 sheep”.

The CP said the suspects had been apprehended and were assisting the police in their investigation.

Undie said one of the suspects, Bala Mohammed, had made a statement confessing to how he conspired with three others to kill Ibrahim and made away with the 15 cows and 14 sheep entrusted to him by his uncle.

He vowed that the suspects would be apprehended and prosecuted.