The governor made the pronouncement at the ongoing National Council on Power in Jos, Plateau State. Gov Lalong had earlier approved the relaxation of the curfew in Jos, the state capital from 10 pm to 6 am.

A statement from the Director of Press and Public Affairs to the governor, Samuel Nanle, says, the decision followed the consideration of the improvement in the state of security, since the unfortunate incidence of Thursday last week, which necessitated the imposition of a dusk to dawn curfew.

“The Executive Governor wishes to appreciate the swift response of security personnel and the widespread community consultative meetings held by various community and religious leaders, which have come out with renewed commitments and resolves of all and sundry to be law-abiding and peaceful,” the statement said.

Governor Lalong assured people of the state that security agencies would continue to patrol flashpoints within the greater Jos-Bukuru Metropolis.

He said they would also ensure that all security measures necessary to guarantee peace, security and compliance with the new curfew order are done, to avert any likely bridge of law and order.

The governor further asked the people to go about their lawful business with the assurance that their safety is guaranteed.

He also urged them to ensure cooperate with all security personnel and to report all acts by persons that are likely to constitute a bridge to the hard-earned peace of the state.

Channels News