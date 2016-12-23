Plane carrying 118 people is hijacked over Libya by ‘two men armed with hand grenades’

A plane carrying 118 people has been diverted to Malta after being hijacked over Libya, authorities have said.

The plane was travelling on an internal flight in Libya when the alleged hijacking took place and has since been diverted to Malta International Airport where emergency measures are being taken.

The Times of Malta suggest that there are two hijackers on board claiming to be in possession of hand grenades, although it is unclear what their demands are.

Reports suggests that the hijackers are threatening to blow up the aircraft which was carrying 111 passengers, including one child, and seven crew.

Pictures said to be from the scene show a plane on a runway at the airport, with Flight Radar showing the path of the flights as it headed towards the Mediterranean island.

There are 118 people on board including 111 passengers (Picture: REUTERS/Darrin Zamit-Lupi)

Reports suggest there are as many as two hijackers armed with hand grenades (Picture: REUTERS/Darrin Zamit-Lupi)

Emergency services are present at the scene (Picture: REUTERS/Darrin Zamit-Lupi)

The plane was hijacked shortly after departure (Picture: REUTERS/Darrin Zamit-Lupi)

The prime minister of Malta, Joseph Muscat, confirmed he had been informed of the incident involving the Afriqiyah Airways A320 flight.