Two suspected Fulani herdsmen who were armed with two AK47 guns and two cutlasses were this morning at about 7.30am, apprehended at the Samaru Kataf roundabout by vigilant Police officers stationed at the roundabout.

When they were interrogated, they said they were on their on their way to Fadan Karshi in Sanga Local government area in Southern Kaduna.

More photos below…