Photos: Suspected cultist beaten to death by rival group in Delta State after bullets failed to penetrate his body

A young man said to be a member of Eye cult group was killed by rival Bagger cult group in Sapele, Delta State. The victim was said to have been ambushed by members of the Bagger gang at a jungle where they smoke weed.

According to reports, he greeted them and they immediately grabbed him.

“He attempted to flee but they over powered him, shot him but the bullets could not penetrate him so they tied him up and killed him like a cat using sticks and other objects, before he finally died”

There have been clashes between the Eye and Bagger cult groups which has led to loss of lives.

Linda Ikeji Blog