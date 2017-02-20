Even the darkest night will end and sun will rise. That is the case of 28-year-old Jackline Mwende from Kenya, who suffered untold hardship after her husband chopped off her hands at the wrists with a large knife last year because she cannot have children. See previous post here
The images with her hands chopped off and face full of cuts became the face of gender based violence in Kenya. Today, God decided to re-write her sad story, which is said to be the most atrocious case of domestic violence.
The images with her hands chopped off and face full of cuts became the face of gender based violence in Kenya. Today, God decided to re-write her sad story, which is said to be the most atrocious case of domestic violence.
First, hundreds of well-wishers airlifted her to Europe where she got high end prosthetic arms. Yesterday, women parliamentarians surprised her with keys to her new house and a fully stocked shop.
Dance hosts, Alex and Chris have been cruising
with us for years, and are definitely component
of the Concerts At Sea family. Allie is a fantastic addition and she has a complete dance card
as our only female dance host.