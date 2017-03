Even the darkest night will end and sun will rise. That is the case of 28-year-old Jackline Mwende from Kenya, who suffered untold hardship after her husband chopped off her hands at the wrists with a large knife last year because she cannot have children. See previous post here The images with her hands chopped off and face full of cuts became the face of gender based violence in Kenya. Today, God decided to re-write her sad story, which is said to be the most atrocious case of domestic violence.