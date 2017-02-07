The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, arraigned one Ibrahim Rabiu and five others before Justice M. SHITU of Federal high Court Bauchi on a three count charge bordering on conspiracy, diversion and conversion of good and received a stolen property to the tune of N5.5 million.

The Suspects Zakari Isa, Nura Garba, Muhammad wada Ibrahim, Ibrahim Rabiu and one Babawo now at large were arrested by EFCC operatives in Bauchi and Jos following a petition by one Alhaji Umaru Sabo of Pantami quarters, Gombe.

The petitioner alleged that on 28 September, 2015 one of the suspects, Nura Garba who pretended to be a truck driver convinced him and he entrusted and gave him a full truck load of 600 bags of rice worth N5,520,000.00 to be delivered from Lagos to Suleja, Niger state. Instead, the suspect connived with other members of the syndicate and fraudulently diverted the said goods to Bauchi, sold same and used the money for personal needs. In his ruling, Justice Shitu adjourned the case to 28/3/2017 for trial.

However, he granted bail to all the accuse to two reliable sureties one to be a civil servant of level 12 or a person with landed property with C of O within the jurisdiction of the cour