Photos: Davido and crew pay last respects to DJ Olu as he is Laid to Rest

As DJ Olu is being laid to rest today, family and friends gathered to pay their last respects.

The 24-year-old was found dead with his friend Chime on Saturday in a car at Banana Island, Lagos.

Friends of DJ Olu mounted the podium to share memories of their friend. One of the friends of DJ Olu, Tobi performed a very emotional tribute song to the admiration of the mourners.

The internment and burial service which held earlier today at Emmanuel Chapel, 405 Close, Banana Island, Lagos had Davido, B-Red Asa Asika and Special Spesh in attendance.

Davido who is currently in the middle of a controversy concerning the death of another friend Tagbo, was pictured looking forlorn and seated with his crew members.

Photo Credit : PULSE NG

Culled from: Herald News