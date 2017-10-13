As DJ Olu is being laid to rest today, family and friends gathered to pay their last respects.
The 24-year-old was found dead with his friend Chime on Saturday in a car at Banana Island, Lagos.
Friends of DJ Olu mounted the podium to share memories of their friend. One of the friends of DJ Olu, Tobi performed a very emotional tribute song to the admiration of the mourners.
The internment and burial service which held earlier today at Emmanuel Chapel, 405 Close, Banana Island, Lagos had Davido, B-Red Asa Asika and Special Spesh in attendance.
Davido who is currently in the middle of a controversy concerning the death of another friend Tagbo, was pictured looking forlorn and seated with his crew members.
