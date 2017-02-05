The charred remains of an unidentified man was found this morning at Federal university of Agriculture Makurdi, Benue State.

Sources said the alleged thief stormed a private students hostel and tried to steal from a student. It was gathered that the thief demanded for the student’s laptop and phone but the student said he refused, which angered the thief

At that moment the thief angrily shot at the student once, he fortunately evaded the gun shot, raised an alarm as a struggle ensued between them. The students of Federal University Of Agriculture, in numbers came out of their various rooms and apprehended the suspect and set him ablaze.