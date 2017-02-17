e, before Mile 12. Ikorodu Road.

The bus with 59 passengers on board had 23 people injured and were treated on the spot by a joint team of LASEMA Paramedics and LASAMBUS, 9 out of the treated victims were taken to the Lagos State Trauma Centre at the Toll Gate for further treatment, while 2 adult male and 1 female which include the motor boy were recovered dead from the Canal. The 3 dead bodies, accidented bus and their belongings were handed over to the men of the Nigeria Police, Owode Division.

The Agency recovered the accidented vehicle with the aid of its heavy duty equipment Crain from the Canal and towed it off the road to ensure free flow of traffic.The response and recovery operations was coordinated by LASEMA in conjunction with LASTMA, LASAMBUS, Lagos State Fire Service, RRS, Task Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, FRSC, NEMA amongst others.

The General Manager Mr. Adesina Tiamiyu affirmed that a proper investigation would be conducted on the incident. He however advised motorist to be safety conscious and avoid excessive speeding while driving especially when embarking on night journey.