The Lagos State police command on Wednesday demolished the shrine used by members of the secret cult (Badoo) to terrorize the Ikorodu area of the state.

The owner of the shrine identified as Alhaji Alaka Aboyomi,led a team of policemen into the shrine located on a large expanse of land that is surrounded by thick bush.

Lagos state police commissioner, Edgal Imohimi, led the demolition exercise. See photos below:

Daily Post