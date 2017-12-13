A woman, Mrs Uchechi Nwadiogu and her son Bernard Nwadiogu have achieved a rare feat: they were called to the Nigerian Bar on the same day.

Uchechi returned as a level-15 court registrar to study Law at the Abia State University, Uturu around the same time her son was studying the same course at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

In her younger days, Uchechi had applied to study law but was offered English instead and she accepted after all attempts to switch to law failed, but she never let go of her childhood dream of qualifying as a lawyer.

She told BBC Pidgin that she was able to return to school and qualify as a lawyer because she didn’t limit herself, and urged young people not to limit themselves or give up on their dreams.

“Young people must not limit themselves. Some people limit themselves, and if you limit yourself you will be limited.

““If I had limited myself, perhaps saying I’m already a level-15 civil servant, I won’t be a lawyer today.

“Some people may ask me what I’m still looking for, but I realized I could still achieve greater things and become better than I am presently. So everyone must always strive to improve as there is no limit to improvement.”

Uchechi, who described her success as a “dream come true”, was called to the Bar on Tuesday, while her son is set to be called to the Bar today.

Herald News