The Peoples Democratic Party has commiserated with the former Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the party, Chief Tony Anenih, on the death of his wife and son, Mrs. Patricia Anenih and Mr. Eugene Anenih.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee, Mr. Dayo Adeyeye, noted that it was a harrowing experience for a man to lose his wife and son within a short interval.

While Mrs Patricia died at the age of 74 on April 26, 2017, in London, her son, Mr. Eugene, passed on at the age of 51 while playing lawn tennis at the Ikoyi Club on May 14, 2017.

Adeyeye said that the PDP empathise with the politician at this trying period which must have left him with sorrow.

“The Leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party under Senator Ahmed Makarfi on behalf of the Organs and the entire PDP family, commiserate with the Former Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees, Chief Tony Anenih, over the demise of his dear wife, Mrs. Patricia Anenih, and that of his Son, Mr. Eugene Anenih. Mother and Son are yet to be buried.

“Mrs. Patricia Anenih passed on at the age of 74 on Easter Sunday, April 16, 2017, in London while her son, Mr. Eugene Anenih, passed on the 14th of May, 2017 at 51. It is indeed heartbroken for any man to lose both wife and son within such a short interval.

“Our leader sir, we identify with your pain and agony at this trying period. Your wife’s untiring support in an extremely busy and action packed political career cannot be overemphasised. Her departure must have left you with so much sorrow.

“We believe in your capacity to overcome these painful losses. May the Lord grant you and your family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. We pray that you will not sorrow again in the remaining days of your life.” The statement read.

Source: Punch