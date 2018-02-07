A pastor has drowned while baptising his church member in Blood River, at a village in South Africa.

The police is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the middle-aged man.

Limpopo Police spokesperson, Col. Moatshe Ngoepe, told Sun South Africa, that the deceased drowned while baptising a church member in the local river.

The Police were notified and reacted swiftly. The body of the deceased was retrieved from the water.

Ngoepe said “members of the community are cautioned to be careful when using dams and rivers for any other reason, including religious activities.”

According to him, “they are encouraged to enter inside water through the close monitoring and supervision of water experts” to prevent this type of incident.

