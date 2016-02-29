Few celebrity children have a ‘powerful’ social media presence quite like Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s son Leke.

Just last week, for example, he re-posted a newspaper article headlined ‘Gridlock: RCCG repairs Lagos-Ibadan Expressway’. Twenty-four hours after this publication, the Ogun State government released a press statement that Gov. Ibikunle Amosun’s administration is responsible for the rehabilitation. In 48 hours, a Redeemed Christian Church of God(RCCG) in Abeokuta was demolished by the Ogun State government for reportedly violating the residential master plan of the estate where it is located.

Though the Redeemed Church is yet to respond this, it seems Leke Adeboye has had enough of the social media where these reports have since gone viral!

What is interesting are the lines Leke Adeboye used in announcing the news of his social media vacation.

Yesterday, Leke Adeboye posted the message that reads:

“Social Media break……….. have fun and keep allowing God teach you something. Before I go. ‪#‎WhatisGodteachingMe : it is only those whom God loves that He won’t allow to get away with any of their Sins. The punishment is immediate and intense here on earth. So if you have been doing wrong and getting away with it, God most likely leaving you for the devil and his hell. Think! Get Right ‪#‎TheFloodGatesOfHeaven”

